Fatal Traffic Crash / McCreary County





London, Ky. (May 22, 2017) – On Saturday, May 20, 2017 at approximately 3:30 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a report of a three-vehicle traffic crash with a fatality on US HWY 27 in Stearns community of McCreary County.

Upon arrival, Trooper Donnie Jones determined that a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, operated by Michael S. Crabtree, 37, of Somerset was traveling northbound on US HWY 27 when he crossed the center line and struck a 2004 Honda motorcycle head-on operated by Jimmy D. Daugherty, 55, of Stearns. After the initial impact the motorcycle struck a 1997 Ford Focus that was traveling southbound operated by Robert B. Jones, 36, of London.

Daugherty, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, was pronounced dead at the scene by the McCreary County Coroner’s Office.

Jones was not injured during the collision.

Drug usage is suspected to be a factor in the collision.

Crabtree was flown from the scene to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he received treatment for his injuries. Upon his release from the hospital he was arrested and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center in Knoxville Tennessee and charged with Manslaughter 2nd Degree.

Trooper Jones is continuing the investigation. He was assisted by Troopers from Post 11, McCreary County Sheriff’s Office, McCreary County Coroner’s Office, Pine Knot Fire Department and Whitley City Fire Department.