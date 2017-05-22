Subject charged on a Laurel County bench warrant









Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Keith Dinsmore arrested Ashley Love age 28 of Corbin on Friday night May 19, 2017 at approximately 8:37 PM.

The arrest occurred off Horse Creek Road, approximately 10 miles south of London after this subject was charged on a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of a controlled substance – third-degree.

This individual was lodged in Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.