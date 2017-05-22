Local Police Officers Begin Accelerated Training Class To Become State Troopers

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Sixty-three law enforcement officers from throughout the Commonwealth reported to the Kentucky State Police Academy in Frankfort on Sunday May 21, 2017 to begin an intensive, accelerated training program designed for current police officers who want to become Kentucky State Troopers.

KSP Lt. Norm Preston addressed the initial formation of the 63 law enforcement officers who reported to the Kentucky State Police Academy on May 21 to begin training to become Kentucky State Troopers.

Cadet Class 95 is the fourth Law Enforcement Accelerated Program (LEAP) class, a condensed course for current officers who have two years of Kentucky Police Officer Professional Standards (POPS) law enforcement experience. The training cycle will run for 12 weeks rather than the 24 weeks of a traditional class.

“Although the training cycle is shorter, it still maintains KSP’s high standards for trooper applicants,” said Capt. Donald Wilson, commander of the KSP Training Academy. “All applicants have completed a rigorous hiring process that includes a written test, physical test, oral interview, polygraph exam, a very thorough background investigation, medical exam, and psychological exam,” he said. “Also, they still have to successfully complete the KSP training curriculum, one of the toughest law enforcement training programs in the country.”

The first day’s activities for the class included a variety of physical fitness events such as weight lifting, sit-ups, push-ups, a 300 meter run and a 1-1/2 mile run.

“This program is a win-win situation,” says KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders. “It puts more troopers on the road quickly, which enhances the safety of our citizens. At the same time, it offers experienced law enforcement professionals a great opportunity to receive world-class training and serve on a broader scope throughout the Commonwealth,” he says. “Both the public and the Agency benefit from the wealth of experience these officers bring with them.”

Forty-one members of the class are from municipal police departments throughout the state and 17 are from county sheriffs’ offices or departments. Three are KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers and two are officers of the Kentucky Dept. of Fish and Wildlife Resources. They represent 28 police departments throughout Kentucky, 12 sheriffs’ offices and two state agencies.

KSP is now accepting applications for Cadet Class 96, a 24-week traditional program scheduled to begin in early 2018. The agency recently announced new hiring qualifications for state trooper applicants. Anyone who possesses a high school diploma or GED and has three years of work experience now qualifies to apply for employment as a Kentucky State Trooper. All application materials must be completed and returned to the Kentucky State Police Recruitment Branch by Friday, June 23, 2017.

Interested applicants should visit the KSP website at www.kentuckystatepolice.org , click on the Career Opportunities, Recruitment Home and How to Become a Kentucky State Trooper links. Information at the site includes an outline of the application process, a list of minimum requirements and disqualifications, a downloadable application form with a list of supporting documents required and a downloadable study guide for the written test. If more information is needed after visiting the website, applicants can call toll-free 1-866-360-3165.