KSP Investigates Fatal Collision in Jackson County





MCKEE, Ky. (May 22, 2017) –The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred at approximately 11:00 pm last night on US HWY-421 North in Jackson County.

The initial investigation indicates that a 1997 Ford Ranger was traveling north on US-421, when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The truck crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 1970 Chevrolet pick-up truck operated by Jack D. Jones, 55 years old of McKee. Jones, who was unrestrained at the time of the collision was fatally injured, and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner.

The driver and passenger of the Ford Ranger were transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Berea, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Trooper Brandon Scalf.