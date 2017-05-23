BIGBARN Radio Live

Theft by Unlawful Taking arrests in Laurel County

Tuesday, 23 May 2017
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott arrested two individuals on Sunday night May 21, 2017 at approximately 6:50 PM.

The arrests occurred at the Dollar Store, approximately 4 miles east of London off KY 80 after receiving a complaint that two female subjects had been in and out of the store hanging out for approximately 3 hours and appeared to be intoxicated.

When Deputy Parrott arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation he determined that both individuals were under the influence. In addition he also determined that the two individuals had each taken an item from inside the store without paying for them.

Arrested was:

Tara Hines age 26 of Trosper, Ky.

Courtney Mills age 23 of Barbourville Ky.

Both  were charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting.

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.


