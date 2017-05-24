KSP Charges Harlan Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses









HARLAN, Ky. — On May 23, 2017, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Clayton E. Lee, 60, on charges related to possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Lee was arrested as the result of an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after Post 10-Harlan investigators received information regarding child sexual exploitation images being located on Lee’s computer.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Harlan on May 23, 2017. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Lee is currently charged with 13 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Photo courtesy of the Harlan County Detention Center.