Road Rage, “handgun”, assault arrest. North East MD





May 23, 2017

On May 20, 2017 at approximately 7:55 PM, the Maryland State Police North East Barrack received a 911 call in reference to a road rage incident on Maryland Route 272, where one of the individuals involved brandished a handgun at the other.

The suspect vehicle was described as a tan Chevrolet Avalanche. The victim then came in to the North East Barrack to report the assault, and troopers initiated an investigation. During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Jordan Wayne Crabtree, 19 years old of North East, Maryland.

Crabtree is also the registered owner of a 2007 tan Chevrolet Avalanche. On May 21, 2017 an arrest warrant was issued for Crabtree’s arrest. The Maryland State Apprehension Team was requested to assist with the fugitive investigation. Upon being assigned the fugitive investigation, members of the Maryland State Apprehension Team quickly located and apprehended Crabtree on May 22, 2017 at approximately 12:30 PM. Crabtree’s Chevrolet Avalanche was located near the location of his arrest and was then towed to the North East Barrack for further investigation.

With the assistance of a Maryland State Police Northern Criminal Enforcement Division, a search and seizure warrant was issued for the Avalanche. Located in the center console of the vehicle was a black Smith and Wesson M&P replica .45 caliber hand gun.

Crabtree was transported to the Cecil County Commissioner’s Office where he was remanded to the Cecil County Detention Center without bail.

Crabtree has been charged with the following: First and Second Degree Assault, Handgun on Person, Handgun in Vehicle, Reckless Endangerment, and Firearm Use in Felony Violent Crime.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Tittle of the North East Barrack, at 410-996-7800