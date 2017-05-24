BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 1029 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

KSP Warns Citizens to be Vigilant / McCreary County

Wednesday, 24 May 2017 07:06 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share



London, Ky. (May 23, 2017) – Kentucky State Police Post 11, London is currently investigating several complaints in McCreary County of persons who are representing themselves as social workers via telephone or in person in an attempt to gain personal / financial information.

The incidents have occurred since mid-April. Thus far, no personal information has been obtained.

KSP cautions anyone having contact with someone claiming to be from any government entity to ask for proper credentials or contact the appropriate local agency to verify identity.

Anyone with information regarding these previous incidents is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11 at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

Trooper Harrison Wells is continuing the investigation.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.