KSP Warns Citizens to be Vigilant / McCreary County









London, Ky. (May 23, 2017) – Kentucky State Police Post 11, London is currently investigating several complaints in McCreary County of persons who are representing themselves as social workers via telephone or in person in an attempt to gain personal / financial information.

The incidents have occurred since mid-April. Thus far, no personal information has been obtained.

KSP cautions anyone having contact with someone claiming to be from any government entity to ask for proper credentials or contact the appropriate local agency to verify identity.

Anyone with information regarding these previous incidents is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 11 at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

Trooper Harrison Wells is continuing the investigation.