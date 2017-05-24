Three vehicle injury crash Monday on I-75 in Laurel County
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Larry Parrott investigated a three vehicle injury traffic crash which occurred on I-75 exit ramp southbound at exit 29 approximately 8 miles south of London on Monday evening May 22, 2017 at approximately 4:49 PM.
The investigating deputy reports that apparently a black colored Nissan Pathfinder was traveling southbound down the exit ramp when the driver stated she saw red lights up ahead and did not realize traffic was stopping and could not remember anything else.
Apparently the black colored Nissan Pathfinder struck a green colored Chevrolet Silverado in the rear, and then the Pathfinder glanced to the left and struck a blue Hyandai Elantra.
Assisting at the scene of the crash was West Knox Volunteer Fire Department.