LONDON POLICE MAKE DUI ARREST AFTER SEMI STRIKES PARKED CAR





LONDON KY—On Wednesday, May 24th at 12:21 a.m. London Police received a complaint through Dispatch regarding a patron of Old Town Grill who left the restaurant intoxicated. The patron then got into his semi-tractor and trailer and struck an occupied car parked in the parking lot and began pushing the car.

Upon the arrival of Sgt. Eric Wilkerson and Ofc. Daryl Zanet, it was determined through a witness that the driver made contact with the car, backed up, then struck the car again—pushing it sideways across the parking lot. The witness entered the semi-truck through the driver’s door and removed the keys while the operator, Thomas A. Hensley, 32, of Siler, Ky. was still in the semi-truck.

The car that was struck was occupied by a male and female that had been traveling on I-75 and parked to rest. Both occupants stated they were asleep inside the vehicle at the time of the collision.

When police made contact with Hensley, he was extremely intoxicated. His pupils were dilated and non-reactive to light.

He was arrested and charged with C.D.L. under the influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol of the first-offense with aggravated circumstances, first-degree wanton endangerment, and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.

He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.