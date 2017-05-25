Teenage mother and infant daughter reported missing in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Travis Napier is investigating a missing persons report on a 17-year-old female juvenile and her five-month infant daughter.

The 17-year-old female juvenile is identified as: Shelby Booker, age 17, 5'6", 150 pounds, white female, brown shoulder length hair, thin build, and brown eyes. Last seen on May 24th 2017 at 4 PM at apartments approx. 1/2 mile west of London off County Farm Road and has her five-month-old daughter (Jazlyn) with her.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of this 17-year-old juvenile and her infant daughter is asked to contact Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Information will be strictly confidential.

Photo of the 17-year-old and her five-month-old daughter is attached.