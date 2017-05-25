BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 1281 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Clay County Cruisers

UPDATE: Found SAFE - Teenage mother and infant daughter reported missing in Laurel County

Thursday, 25 May 2017 08:59 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Reported by Sandy Walters to ClayCoNews: They have been found and are safe.
This information was confirmed by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Thursday May 25 at 1:35 P.M.

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Travis Napier is investigating a missing persons report on a 17-year-old female juvenile and her five-month infant daughter.

The 17-year-old female juvenile is identified as: Shelby Booker, age 17, 5'6", 150 pounds, white female, brown shoulder length hair, thin build, and brown eyes. Last seen on May 24th 2017 at 4 PM at apartments approx. 1/2 mile west of London off County Farm Road and has her five-month-old daughter (Jazlyn) with her.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of this 17-year-old juvenile and her infant daughter is asked to contact Laurel County Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Information will be strictly confidential.

Photo of the 17-year-old and her five-month-old daughter is attached.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.