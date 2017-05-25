McConnell: Judge Thapar of Kentucky Well-Qualified for Federal Circuit Court





WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made the following remarks today on the Senate floor prior to the Senate voting to confirm Judge Amul Thapar of Kentucky to serve on the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit:

“Later today, Senators will vote to confirm Judge Amul Thapar of Kentucky to the U.S. Appeals Court for the Sixth Circuit.

“Judge Thapar will make an outstanding addition to the U.S. Appeals Court for the Sixth Circuit. He has a reputation as a qualified judge with an impressive legal mind. He will fairly apply the law to all who enter his courtroom because, in Judge Thapar’s own words, ‘the most important attribute of a judge is to be open-minded and not to prejudge a case without reading the briefs, researching the law, and hearing from the parties.’

“In 2007, President Bush nominated him to be a United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Kentucky. At that time, the Senate confirmed his nomination by a voice vote, and Judge Thapar became the first South Asian American federal judge in the history of our nation. When we confirm him to the Sixth Circuit later today, he will be the second South Asian American judge ever to serve on a federal circuit court.

“Judge Thapar has been recognized for his work on the bench, and the most recent edition of the Almanac of the Federal Judiciary quoted attorneys who, ‘agreed that Thapar has excellent legal ability.’ Additionally, the American Bar Association, which prominent Senate Democrats have called ‘the gold standard’ for evaluating judges, awarded him its highest rating, unanimously well-qualified.

“Judge Thapar has the necessary credentials, integrity, and respect from his colleagues to join the Sixth Circuit. I am proud to support him, and I urge all Senators to vote to confirm Judge Thapar’s nomination later today.”