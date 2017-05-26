BIGBARN Radio Live

Arrest at traffic crash on Keavy Road in Laurel County

Friday, 26 May 2017
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Gary Mehler along with Sgt. John Inman arrested Mary Partin age 39 of London early Thursday morning May 25, 2017 at approximately 1:15 AM.

The arrest occurred on Keavy Road approximately 3 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle traffic crash there.

When deputies arrived at the scene they observed a white colored Pontiac Montana partially off the roadway in the ditch on the southbound side and detected the odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from the driver and conducted an investigation determining that she was under the influence.

The driver stated a fox ran out in front of her, causing her to swerve off the roadway.

Mary Partin was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

