Maryland State Police Heroin Investigative Unit Arrests Large Scale Distributors of Illegal Opioids in Five Counties





Pikesville, MD (May 25, 2017) – A combined law enforcement effort led to the arrests of 18 residents in four Maryland counties and one Delaware county, one of whom is believed to have been heavily involved in a large scale distribution of opioids in the region.

After consultation with the Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, 22 residential search warrants were executed this morning and 18 individuals were served with felony indictments during a well- coordinated take-down that encompassed suspects located in Kent County, Queen Anne’s County, Caroline County, Anne Arundel County in Maryland and New Castle County in Delaware. All 18 were arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and various other felony charges. They were transported to the Queen Anne’s County Detention Center for an appearance before the court commissioner. Additional arrests are pending.

The Maryland State Police Heroin Investigative Unit, assisted by multiple law enforcement partners began this investigation in the Fall of 2016, when investigators developed information indicating Paul Standsbury Roberts, 46, of Worton, MD was involved in a large scale drug trafficking organization in Queen Anne’s County, importing and distributing large amounts of opioids on a daily basis including Oxycodone, Morphine, Fentanyl, Methadone and Heroin. The investigation further revealed that Roberts was also selling large amounts of crack and powdered cocaine while dealing with several suppliers of cocaine.

One of the persons supplying Roberts was identified as Roma Scott, 52, of Worton, Maryland. A separate, parallel investigation began and it was determined he was also selling cocaine, crack cocaine and opioid pills on a daily basis for more than twelve years.

Both Roberts and Scott claimed to be self-employed, one in the lawn care business, and the other as an event planner, providing moon bounces and mechanical bulls for parties and fairs. They used these covers to hide the U.S. currency they were making during the illegal drug trade.

As a result of this investigation, over the past six weeks, Roberts and Scott are suspected of collectively importing 4000 Oxycodone pills, 50 Morphine pills, 50 Fentanyl Pills, and a collective mix of over 1000 Suboxone, Methadone and Percoset pills, along with 49 ounces (3.6 pounds) of cocaine which they then sold for profit in Kent County and Queen Anne’s County. The street value of these drugs has an estimated value in excess of $130,000.00.

Further investigation showed that Roberts and Scott were being supplied from multiple sources. Felony indictments were also served to these sources, to include Robert Henry Brown Jr., 43, of Annapolis, John Louis Lloyd 3rd, 35, of Henderson, Maryland and a third person from Middletown, Delaware.

The Maryland State Police Heroin Investigative Unit coordinates with local law enforcement in gathering intelligence to combat the illegal distribution of opioids and heroin. This six week combined law enforcement effort involved police departments across Maryland.

“This case demonstrates the determination of law enforcement agencies and other partners working together to address the drug epidemic that effects our communities,” said Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Gary Hofmann. “The success of this and future operations is a result of the collaborative efforts across many jurisdictions.”

“The multi-jurisdictional focus of Maryland State Police criminal investigations is aimed at dismantling drug trafficking organizations responsible for criminal enterprises like this one,” Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel William Pallozzi said. “The exceptional results from investigations like these highlight the importance of continued collaboration as police focus on the distribution and use of opioids and heroin throughout Maryland..”

Assistance was provided by the Queen Anne’s County Drug Task Force, the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, The Talbot County Drug Task Force, the Caroline County Narcotics Task Force, the Kent County Narcotics Task Force, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, the Chestertown Police Department, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the Anne Arundel County Police Department, Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Central South, the Maryland State Police Gang Unit, Homeland Security investigations, the Metro Area Drug Task Force, the Centreville Police Department, Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Delaware State Police.

The following individuals were indicted early this morning:

Roma Scott, 52, Worton, MD

Robert Wakefield Wright, 60, Worton, MD

David O’Conner Johnson, 64 , no fixed address

Marie Elizabeth Todd, 29, Chestertown, MD

Jervis Wardell Blake, 52, Chestertown, MD

Alexandria Antonia Crawford, 22, Chestertown, MD

Robert Henry Brown, 43, Annapolis, MD

Aubrey Paum Cici, 58, Worton, MD

Sara Jane Hoffman, 54, Church Hill, MD 21623

Gregory Delano Lomax, 42, Millington, MD

Paul Standsbury Roberts, Jr., 36, Worton, MD

Alisha Kelly Kern, 28, Worton, MD

Kirby Brier Kimble, 22, Centreville, MD

Brittany Nicole Stokes, 22, Sudlersville, MD

John Louis Lloyd 3rd, 35, Marydel, MD

Kwazi Odean Robinson, 37, Preston, MD

Jami Lynn Robinson, 36, Preston, MD

Jeffery Brian Cwalina, 42, Stevensville, MD

The illegal drugs and opioids seized include:

Heroin seized – 90.3 grams

Marijuana seized – 446.3 grams

Oxycodone pills seized - 152

Other Prescription pills seized – 245

Fentanyl Pills seized - 15

Crack Cocaine seized – 6 grams

Powdered Cocaine seized – 1201.5 grams

Vehicles recovered – 15

Firearms recovered - 14

US Currency seized -$98,152.00