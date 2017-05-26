Lt. Gov. Honors Fallen Troopers and Officers At KSP Memorial Service
Lt. Gov. Hampton salutes a wreath at an indoor ceremony on the campus of the Kentucky State Police Academy in remembrance of the
30 fallen troopers and officers of the Kentucky State Police.
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton joined Justice Cabinet Secretary John Tilley and Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders to remember fallen KSP troopers and officers at a memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony held Thursday at the KSP Training Academy in Frankfort.
“We are here to honor those who gave their lives in the line of duty and recognize the sacrifices of their families,” said Lt. Gov. Hampton. “The courage, compassion, and commitment of not only fallen officers, but of all officers across Kentucky is truly humbling.”
“There is no greater measure of commitment than sacrificing one’s life for the safety and security of others,” said Secretary Tilley. “Not only on this day, but every day, it’s our duty to honor our fallen heroes and their families by making the most of what they have given us.”
KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders provided a heartfelt message to all of the fallen officer family members in attendance at the ceremony.
“We will continue to honor our fallen officers to ensure that those who dedicated their lives to the Commonwealth of Kentucky will never be forgotten,” said Sanders. “Their service and ultimate sacrifice inspire us all, and we will never forget them or the families they left behind.”
Thirty Kentucky State Police troopers and officers have died in the line of duty since the agency was established in 1948. They include:
Trooper Harold J. Toll: November 14, 1948
Trooper Robert R. Miller: February 14, 1951
Trooper Lee T. Huffman: May 19, 1953
Trooper Herbert C. Bush: October 11, 1958
Trooper William E. Tevis: May 26, 1963
Trooper Elmer Mobely Jr.: May 28, 1964
Trooper Cecil W. Uzzle: May 28, 1964
Trooper Delano G. Powell: July 8, 1965
Trooper Mack E. Brady: November 9, 1966
Trooper William Barrett: December 19, 1971
Trooper James McNeely: April 8, 1972
KSP Water Patrol Officer David Childs, April, 8, 1972
Trooper Walter O. Thurtell: September 29, 1972
Trooper Joe Ward Jr.: April 23, 1973
Lieutenant William C. Smith: April 26, 1973
Trooper John Hutchinson: June 4, 1975
Trooper Bobby McCoun: September 1, 1975
Trooper William Pickard: January 21, 1976
Lieutenant Willis Martin: April 26, 1977
Trooper Clinton Cunningham: February 11, 1979
Trooper Edward Harris: November 7, 1979
Trooper Jerome S. Clifton: October 1, 1980
Detective Darrell V. Phelps: August 7, 1981
Trooper Johnny M. Edrington: December 21, 1988
Trooper Johnny G. Adkins: November 24, 1995
CVE Officer Jason Cammack: April 23, 2000
Trooper Jonathan K. Leonard: December 19, 2006
Trooper Anson B. Tribby: January 22, 2013
Trooper Eric K. Chrisman: June 23, 2015
Trooper Joseph C. Ponder: September 13, 2015