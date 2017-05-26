BIGBARN Radio Live

Two Firefighters from Clay County among DOCJT Dispatch Academy Class 112 graduates Friday

Friday, 26 May 2017 10:22 | PDF | Print | E-mail
DOCJT Dispatch Academy Class 112

Mr. Wes Brumley and Mr. Brandon AdamsManchester, KY - MFD Lieutenant Jamey Mills (right) said "The Manchester Fire Department would like to congratulate two of our very own, Mr. Wes Brumley and Mr. Brandon Adams (left) who today graduated from the DOCJT Dispatch Academy Class 112.

This was a 5 week course in which they learned many things to make them highly trained 911 communications officers."

City of Manchester Fire & Rescue - "We are all proud of you for the great accomplishment and we are proud to say you both will be behind the radio serving the citizens of Clay County and City of Manchester.

Congratulations Firefighter Wes Brumley and Firefighter Brandon Adams!"

Left: Firefighter Wes Brumley, Center: Firefighter Brandon Adams and
Right - Firefighter Billy Arron Smith (center) poses with Firefighters Wes & Brandon


