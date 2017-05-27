







Flash Flood Watch Flood Watch / National Weather Service Jackson, KY - 4:50 AM EDT Sat. May 27, 2017

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a:

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky, and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas.

In east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell, and Rowan.

In northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne, and Whitley.

In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Wolfe.

* From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late Sunday night

* Locally heavy rainfall will be possible as storms track along a stalled out front in eastern Kentucky this afternoon and evening. Additional rounds of heavy rainfall are possible through late Sunday night.

* Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding of low lying areas. Additionally, fast rises on area rivers, creeks, and streams are likely. Those camping near the water this weekend need to be prepared to seek higher ground if a flash flood warning is issued.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.