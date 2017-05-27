Workforce Development Commentary: KENTUCKY ON A MISSION by Dr. James M. Davis

By Dr. James M. Davis

Scenario: A student works hard, plays by the rules, and makes good grades in high school, enrolls and completes a college degree, and then seeks a good paying job. It is as much a part of the American Dream as owning a home and having a family, but recent data clearly indicates that you can still achieve these goals, without a four-year degree.

For every 10 jobs in the United States, seven are skilled trades, two require a bachelor’s degree and one requires a master’s degree or above, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

On average, five years after graduation with a four year degree, you can make about $33,000, according to the Kentucky Post Secondary Feedback Report. A two-year degree in construction paid $54,000 last year. Transportation and warehouses paid an average of $60,000, and other technical programs also provide a middle-class family salary. According to the Kentucky Center for Workforce Statistics 65% of jobs will require postsecondary education and training with the majority of those occupations requiring specific technical training and/or Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, or Healthcare (STEM-H) credentials.





Governor Matt Bevin and Secretary of Education and Workforce Development Hal Heiner hopes to solve the problem in Kentucky by creating pathways of opportunity through increased access to Career & Technical Education (CTE). The Secretary launched the Kentucky Work Ready Skills Initiative in 2016 with up to $100 available through competitive grant to help fund technical education facilities and training program development efforts across the Commonwealth. Additionally, Governor Bevin implemented the Kentucky Dual Credit Scholarship program an supported the effort with $15 to make available early college credit to every high school senior across the state. Most recently, the Governor rolled out a Work Ready Scholarship Program available to every Kentuckian who have not yet earned an associate's degree afford an industry-recognized certificate or diploma. In their collaborative efforts with business, industry, education, and community leaders the Governor and the Secretary have shined a bright and much needed light on the priority to enhance workforce development and technical training, indicated Davis.









The fifty-three State operated KENTUCKY TECH Area Technology Centers (ATC's), like those in Clay County, Jackson County, and Leslie County among others that are locally operated Career Technical Centers (CTC"s) like the Center for Innovation play a vital role in training the next generation of highly skilled technicians. According to the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) 80% of high school students taking both CTE and college prep classes meet college and career readiness goals, as compared to only 63% who take college prep classes alone, a positive difference of 17% higher student achievement. We must support our technology training centers so that more students can have increased access to success and fulfill their potential to be self-sufficient members of our communities as they are more able to obtain higher-wage, higher-demand careers. With increased automation, enhanced technology, and most entry-level jobs requiring advanced skills training we must do more to provide effective career counseling for every student beginning in middle school. It is important to help each and every student better understand their strengths and aptitudes, while helping them to set goals as they pursue a career pathway, added Davis.







