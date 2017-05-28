Theft by Unlawful Taking arrests Wednesday in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Rick Cloyd along with Deputy Daniel Grigsby arrested two individuals on Wednesday afternoon May 24, 2017 at approximately 3:27 PM.

The arrests occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart's loss prevention team detained two subjects.

Upon arrival at the scene deputies learned that two subjects had allegedly been observed using the self checkout lane scanning some items and not scanning other items and placing them in a bag – total value of the theft was $144.01.

Arrested was:

Stephanie Hensley age 22 of Keavy and Cheyenne Wagner age 24 of Keavy.

Both were charged with theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting under $500 and were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



