Body recovered from North East River in Cecil County, Maryland

Sunday, 28 May 2017 06:58
Cecil County, MD - On May 27, 2017 at approximately 1:22 PM, troopers from Maryland State Police’s North East Barrack were dispatched to West Church Point Rd, in North East, Maryland to assist North East town Police Department with an unknown white female, afloat in the North East River.

Upon arrival, troopers made contact with North East Police Department and the Department of Natural Resources Police. The body had been discovered afloat with no clothing by NEPD. The scene was then sectioned off, and the Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted, along with MSP’s Criminal Enforcement Division (CED).

When the on call Medical Examiner arrived, the subject was recovered from the water and determined to be recently deceased. The subject displayed no indications of contusions or other marks on the body. As Criminal Enforcement troopers arrived, a check of the area was conducted and clothing was located north of the subject’s location along the North East River.

The subject is described as a white female, between the ages of mid 30’s to early 40’s.

Troopers from CED processed the scene and the subject was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The investigation is ongoing as the subject is unable to be identified at this time, pending an autopsy and fingerprinting.

Any further inquiries should be directed to Sgt. Vogt, CED Northern Region through MSP’s North East barrack at 410-996-7800.

