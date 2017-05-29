Complaint leads to the arrest of a Clay County resident in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Josh Scott arrested Christopher Herd age 28 of Manchester on Saturday morning May 27, 2017 at approximately 8:24 AM.

The arrest occurred on Robinson Rd., West, approximately 5 miles south of London after Deputy Scott was dispatched to a complaint that a red Chevrolet pickup was parked in a driveway occupied by an unknown person that appeared to be passed out.

When Deputy Scott arrived at the scene he located a red Chevrolet pickup and the driver passed out in the driver seat of the vehicle whose engine was running.

After finally being able to awaken the driver, an investigation was conducted and the driver was determined to be under the influence. In addition this subject was found in possession of a white plastic container that apparently contained neurontin.

Christopher Herd was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense and prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.