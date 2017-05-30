BIGBARN Radio Live

Juvenile airlifted to UK Medical Ctr. following shooting incident in Laurel County

Tuesday, 30 May 2017
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Kyle Gray along with Deputy Josh Scott are investigating a shooting which occurred on Fiechter Lane approximately 1 mile north of London on Monday afternoon May 29, 2017 at approximately 12:15 PM.

The investigating deputies report that apparently three individuals were occupants in a Hyundai passenger car driven by a 16-year-old female. A 25-year-old adult male was in the front passenger seat and a 15-year-old female in the backseat.

Allegedly, the adult male allowed the 15-year-old to handle a high point 9 mm handgun. While the weapon was in the possession of the 15-year-old female juvenile, the weapon discharged striking the 16-year-old female juvenile-driver in the back causing serious injuries.

The injured 16-year-old female juvenile was treated at the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and East Bernstadt Volunteer fire department and airlifted by PHI helicopter to UK Med Center in Lexington.

  • The adult male was identified as: Shawn Perkins age 25 of Williamsburg arrested and charged with unlawfully permitting a minor to possess a handgun- Class D Felony. He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
  • The 15-year-old female juvenile from London is being charged with assault – first-degree-Class B Felony; wanton endangerment – first-degree – class D felony; and possession of a handgun by a minor – class a misdemeanor.

    • Assisting on the investigation for the Laurel Sheriff's Office was: Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Deputy Charlie Johnson, and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.

    Also assisting was East Bernstadt Volunteer Fire Department , Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Justin Noe with Laurel County Public Safety, Social Services, and the Court Designated Worker (CDW) and PHI helicopter.

    Inset photo of Shawn Perkins courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

    Photo of scene-dark colored Hyundai passenger car provided by Deputy Acciardo.


