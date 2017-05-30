A portion of KY 80 in Clay County will be reduced to one lane beginning Tuesday

Clay County, KY - A portion of KY 80 at milepoints 0-3 in Clay County will be reduced to one lane beginning Tuesday May 30, and is expected to conclude on Wednesday, May 31 at 8 p.m.

The lane closure is necessary to allow District 11 crews to perform slide repairs.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect long delays and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

