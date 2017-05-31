BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 604 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Criminal Trespassing First-Degree arrests - Laurel County

Wednesday, 31 May 2017 09:01 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Gary Mehler arrested two individuals early Tuesday morning May 30, 2017 at approximately 12:22 AM.

The arrests occurred at Byrd Trailer Park approximately 2 miles north of London after Deputy Mehler was dispatched to an alleged burglary in progress.

When Deputy Mehler arrived at the scene he located 2 male subjects inside an abandoned unoccupied trailer and determined that the two individuals were trespassing.

Deputy Mehler noted a "no trespassing" sign and secured doors and determined that the two individuals were unlawfully trespassing.

Ronald Hawley age 33 of East Bernstadt and Christopher Ghent age 26 of East Bernstadt were both charged with criminal trespassing first-degree and were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.


user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.