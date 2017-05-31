Criminal Trespassing First-Degree arrests - Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Gary Mehler arrested two individuals early Tuesday morning May 30, 2017 at approximately 12:22 AM.

The arrests occurred at Byrd Trailer Park approximately 2 miles north of London after Deputy Mehler was dispatched to an alleged burglary in progress.

When Deputy Mehler arrived at the scene he located 2 male subjects inside an abandoned unoccupied trailer and determined that the two individuals were trespassing.

Deputy Mehler noted a "no trespassing" sign and secured doors and determined that the two individuals were unlawfully trespassing.

Ronald Hawley age 33 of East Bernstadt and Christopher Ghent age 26 of East Bernstadt were both charged with criminal trespassing first-degree and were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



