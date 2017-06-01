BIGBARN Radio Live

"Sheriff's Most Wanted" Murder suspect being sought - Laurel County

Thursday, 01 June 2017 09:37
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards is attempting to locate a wanted fugitive.

Eric J. Cassidy age 34 of Barker Rd., Lily is wanted on a Laurel County indictment warrant of arrest charging murder; operating a motor vehicle under the influence; and persistent felony offender II.

These charges are the result of an investigation conducted by Capt. Chuck Johnson and Deputy Travis Napier regarding a fatal traffic crash that occurred KY 229 approximately 10 miles south of London on November 30, 2016 at 1:58 PM where a Ford Explorer driven by Eric Cassidy crossed the centerline hitting a northbound black colored Chevrolet car causing that vehicle to overturn over an embankment off KY 229 causing fatal injuries to the driver of the Chevrolet car -Sherry King age 47 of Barbourville.  She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation was conducted by the Laurel County Sheriff's office and a presentation made before the Laurel County grand jury where an indictment was returned charging Eric Cassidy with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, and persistent felony offender II.

Detective Chris Edwards-the case officer has made numerous attempts to locate Eric Cassidy but it is believed that he is attempting to evade arrest.

Anyone with any information on Eric Cassidy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's office at 864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Information will be strictly confidential.

Photo of accused is attached.

