Drug Trafficker Sentenced in Federal Court - Laurel County

Thursday, 01 June 2017
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Patrick Wayne Sizemore age 60 of Fariston Road, London received a sentence in US District Court (Federal Court) on May 23, 2017 to 188 months in federal prison followed by a 10 year supervised released regarding a conviction on charges of conspiracy to distribute crystal meth on a case originated by the Laurel County Sheriff's office and adopted by Federal DEA.

Photo attached.

