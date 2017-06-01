Two helicopters transport most seriously injured from traffic crash Tuesday in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Rick Cloyd along with Deputy Larry Parrott investigated a two vehicle serious injury traffic crash which occurred on KY 312 approximately 9 miles south of London on Tuesday afternoon May 30, 2017 at approximately 2:30 PM.

The investigating deputies report that apparently a gray colored Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on KY 312 when it apparently crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck a black colored Toyota Rav4 headon. Numerous injuries were reported in both vehicles.

The Ford Mustang was driven by Tyler Herrell age 25 of Williamsburg – airlifted by helicopter to UK Med Ctr., Lexington for treatment of injuries

Passengers:

Sabrina Henson age 18 of Rockhold, Kentucky – injured

A 7-year old male from Corbin – airlifted from the scene to UK hospital Lexington for treatment of injuries

Jennifer Bowling age 33 of Corbin-injured

A 14-year-old female from Corbin – injured

An 11-year-old female from Corbin – injured

The black colored Toyota Rav4 was driven by Crystal Johnson age 28 of Corbin – injured

Passengers:

A two-year-old male from Corbin – injured

A 15-year-old female from Corbin – injured

Assisting at the scene of the crash was: Keavy Volunteer Fire Department, and Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County.

Two helicopters transported the most seriously injured to UK Hospital Lexington for treatment. Other injured individuals were transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and private vehicles to Baptist Health Care hospital Corbin for treatment of injuries.





Photos of crash site attached.







