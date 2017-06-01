BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 582 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Two helicopters transport most seriously injured from traffic crash Tuesday in Laurel County

Thursday, 01 June 2017 11:13 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Rick Cloyd along with Deputy Larry Parrott investigated a two vehicle serious injury traffic crash which occurred on KY 312 approximately 9 miles south of London on Tuesday afternoon May 30, 2017 at approximately 2:30 PM.

The investigating deputies report that apparently a gray colored Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on KY 312 when it apparently crossed over into the eastbound lane and struck a black colored Toyota Rav4 headon. Numerous injuries were reported in both vehicles.

  • The Ford Mustang was driven by Tyler Herrell age 25 of Williamsburg – airlifted by helicopter to UK Med Ctr., Lexington for treatment of injuries

    • Passengers:

    Sabrina Henson age 18 of Rockhold, Kentucky – injured

    A 7-year old male from Corbin – airlifted from the scene to UK hospital Lexington for treatment of injuries

    Jennifer Bowling age 33 of Corbin-injured

    A 14-year-old female from Corbin – injured

    An 11-year-old female from Corbin – injured

  • The black colored Toyota Rav4 was driven by Crystal Johnson age 28 of Corbin – injured

    • Passengers:

    A two-year-old male from Corbin – injured

    A 15-year-old female from Corbin – injured

    Assisting at the scene of the crash was: Keavy Volunteer Fire Department, and Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County.

    Two helicopters transported the most seriously injured to UK Hospital Lexington for treatment. Other injured individuals were transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and private vehicles to Baptist Health Care hospital Corbin for treatment of injuries.


    Photos of crash site attached.



    user has no rights to post comments

    Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

    Stevie & Thelma
    Furniture
    London, Kentucky

    I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

    CREDIT in a MINUTE
    WE FINANCE!

    606-878-1363

    Learn More

    CARS CARS CARS

    TAXTIME DEALS!!


    157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
    Manchester, Kentucky
    (606) 594-8283

    (606) 594-9604

    - Complete -
    Line Of Used
    Auto Parts
    606-598-2603







    Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
    Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

    Designed by C-Double Web Development.