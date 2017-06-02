Kentucky Proud for 225 Years - Rep. Jonathan Shell





Kentucky Proud for 225 Years

By Rep. Jonathan Shell

This week, the Commonwealth of Kentucky eclipses a milestone, reaching 225 years of age. Our treasure of a state is known for a variety of things, including our vast and diverse landscape, the numerous figures who shaped our heritage, and a history like no other.

Upon coming through the Cumberland Gap, Daniel Boone famously remarked that “heaven must be a Kentucky kind of place.” As the first House Republican Floor Leader in the 225-year history of the Commonwealth, I could not agree with this sentiment more. This is the place where I was born and raised, and where I have chosen to raise my kids. I can think of no better area to do so then right here in Kentucky.

Kentucky is a unique treasure found in the heart of America. Nowhere else in our nation can people the likes of ours be found, whether it be our friends and family, or the many leaders from our state who went on to shape the entire nation. People like President Abraham Lincoln, Daniel Boone, and others have left a firm imprint on the Commonwealth, an imprint that has stood the test of time.

I am immensely proud to be from Kentucky and serve on the frontlines of democracy; however, I would not be where I am without the tremendous people who fought for our right to be a free people. Perhaps even more important, the privilege to serve would be impossible without the firm guidance I received growing up, from both my family members and the other honest, caring people in my life. These Kentuckians are the hallmark of what truly makes our state great.

In addition to our people, we also possess a natural landscape in Kentucky like no other. Treasures like the Appalachian Mountains, Cumberland Falls, and the vast collection of lakes, found in both the East and West, are the visual identity of Kentucky. These gems, which we should all cherish, create many tourism opportunities throughout the Commonwealth. Thankfully, we have a system of state parks that provides wonderful opportunities to see Kentucky’s beauty up close, and that also gives families the opportunity to vacation and support our local economies at the same time.

Kentucky has served a vital role in the history of America, and remains on the frontlines of this great nation today. We served as a key border state in the Civil War, where divided loyalties were common amongst our citizens, and even within families. Our state is responsible for producing leaders who have fundamentally shaped our society for good, including President Lincoln, Henry Clay, and numerous civil rights icons.

Further, Kentucky remains prominently situated on the national stage today. The Commonwealth has a strong seat at the table with U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and we’ve been fortunate to have been visited multiple times by President Trump and Vice President Pence. We are blessed with a sound agricultural economy, vast tourism opportunities, and rich traditions like coal, horse racing, tobacco, and our natural beauty. These things have not only contributed to our economic and cultural livelihood, but form the backbone of who we are as a state.

Our Commonwealth has accomplished a great deal over 225 years, and has much to be proud of. But the best is still yet to come, and it is a privilege for me to serve as your State Representative, where I will continue fighting to maximize Kentucky’s full potential.

Rep. Jonathan Shell is the Majority Floor Leader in the State House of Representatives. He represents the 71st district, which includes western Madison as well as all of Garrard and Rockcastle counties. Contact him with any questions, concerns, or advice. He can be reached through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181, or via e-mail at Jonathan.Shell@lrc.ky.gov.