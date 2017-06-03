BIGBARN Radio Live

Letter To The Editor - Kentucky’s Unclaimed Property

Saturday, 03 June 2017 10:41
Letter To The Editor from:

Doug Price

Cynthiana, KY

The Kentucky State Treasurer’s (KST) office administers Kentucky’s Unclaimed Property fund.  Over the years the fund has grown to an amazing total of just over $500 million.  Yes, that is a 5 with 8 zeros!

What is Unclaimed Property?  From the KST website:  generally consists of payroll checks, unclaimed safety deposit boxes, old life insurance policies, stocks, or vendor checks that have remained unclaimed by their owners after several years.  After a period of time banks and other financial institutions turn over the unclaimed property to the KST office.  Funds are then sent to the General Fund and checks to pay claims come from this fund.  In 2000 the account balance held in the General Fund was around $10 million and in less than 20 years has grown to a current value of $500 million.

Anyone can search for funds by going to the KST website:  treasury.ky.gov

Several years ago the KST office posted UP information in local newspapers in an effort to make people, businesses and charities, churches and governmental units aware of funds but this practice was apparently discontinued due to cost.

While KST has some initiatives in place to connect owners with their property I believe it is time for KST to start advertising the availability of funds in every Kentucky County.

If you agree then contact their office at 502-564-4722 or via email at Treasury.web@ky.gov Additionally, you may consider contacting your legislators to request this action.  Legislator contact information can be found at lrc.ky.gov


Doug Price

Cynthiana, KY

