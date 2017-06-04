Complaint leads to Public Intoxication charge in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Josh Morgan arrested Sherry Shoupe age 50 of London on Friday night June 2, 2017 at approximately 7:09 PM.

The arrest occurred off Barbourville Road approximately 4 miles south of London after Deputy Morgan was dispatched to a complaint of a possible intoxicated person at a business there.

Upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Morgan conducted an investigation and determined that this subject was under the influence. Sherry Shoupe was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



