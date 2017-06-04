BIGBARN Radio Live

Injury traffic crash Wednesday evening in Laurel County

Sunday, 04 June 2017 08:44
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Rick Cloyd, along with Deputy Larry Parrott are investigating a single vehicle injury traffic crash which occurred on Wednesday evening May 31, 2017 at approximately 5:45 PM.

Investigating deputies report that apparently a gold colored Oldsmobile Alero was traveling northbound on Cherry Avenue when the driver stated that her vehicle dropped off the edge of the roadway causing her to lose control.

The vehicle then traveled across the road striking a culvert tile and overturned striking a car wash sign, knocking it down and came to rest upside down partially on the roadway and in the ditch line.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Paula Vaughn age 46 of Corbin transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to Corbin Health Care hospital for treatment of injuries.

Assisting at the scene of the crash was and West Knox Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo of crash site attached.


