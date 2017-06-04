BIGBARN Radio Live

MPD locate & capture CCDC escapee in Manchester

Sunday, 04 June 2017 09:46 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Manchester, KY - On Friday, June 2, 2017 Manchester Police Officers arrested a Clay County Detention Center escapee.

MPD Chief Chris Fultz and Sgt. Jeff Collett were attempting to locate Thomas Patterson at a residence on Rhodes Street in Manchester where he was thought to be hiding.

When officers arrived Patterson attempted to flee out of a bedroom window but was apprehended by the MPD officers without further incident.

Patterson was returned to the Clay County Detention Center and charged with escape 2nd degree.

Photo of accused courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.

