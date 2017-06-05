BIGBARN Radio Live

Sunday afternoon crash in Laurel County - Victim airlifted

Monday, 05 June 2017 08:34
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Josh Scott investigated a single vehicle injury traffic crash which occurred KY 229 approximately 9 miles south of London on Sunday afternoon June 4, 2017 at approximately 1:15 P.M.

The investigating deputy reports that apparently a white colored 2009 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on KY 229 when he attempted to avoid something in the roadway, the vehicle struck a ditch there and overturned landing back on its wheels on the roadway.

The driver was identified as Jeffrey Allen, Jr. age 28 of Wayland, Kentucky – treated at the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and flown by helicopter to UK Medical Center, Lexington for treatment of injuries.

Campground Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Photo of crash site attached.

