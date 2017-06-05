UPDATE: Husband & wife airlifted after Friday morning crash in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY (Monday June 5, 2017) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that the passenger in the Chrysler convertible car identified as Ruth Shultis of Somerset was pronounced deceased at UK Med Center in Lexington on Sunday night June 4, 2017 at approximately 10:58 PM. Investigation is continuing.

Original article:

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: deputy Taylor McDaniel along with accident Reconstructionist/Detective Chris Edwards are investigating a two vehicle serious injury traffic crash which occurred on US 25 at Fariston Road, approximately 2 miles south of London on Friday morning June 2, 2017 at approximately 11:10 AM.

Deputies report that apparently a pickup truck pulled out from Fariston Road in front of the path of a southbound car colliding with it there.

Critical injuries occurred to the driver and passenger of the car.

No injuries were reported to the driver in the pickup.

The driver of the Dodge 2500 pickup is identified as: Dache Dawkins age 25 of Connecticut-no injuries reported.

The driver of the Chrysler convertible car is identified as: Leonard Shultis age 71.

The passenger in the Chrysler convertible car is identified as: His wife Ruth Shultis age 63 both of Somerset---both have critical injuries and were airlifted to UK Med Ctr., Lexington for treatment.

Assisting at the scene of the crash for Laurel Sheriff's office was Capt. Chuck Johnson, Sgt. Brett Reeves, and Deputy Brandon Broughton. Also assisting was: Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, and Lily Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo of crash site is attached.



