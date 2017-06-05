Clay County woman & 3 children in single vehicle injury traffic crash - Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Travis Napier investigated a a single vehicle injury traffic crash which occurred on KY 472 approximately 6 miles east of London on Monday afternoon June 5, 2017 at approximately 2:09 PM.

Deputy Napier reports that apparently a 2008 gray colored Dodge Avenger was traveling westbound on KY 472 when the driver rounded a curve, hit a slick spot on the rain covered roadway, lost control and spun around causing the vehicle to go off the roadway and into a ditch.

The driver was identified as:

Rebecca Bennett age 31 of Manchester with an eight-year-old female passenger, a four-year-old female passenger and a four-year-old male passenger all from Manchester and all transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of possible injuries.

Photo of crash site is attached.

Assisting at the scene was McWhorter Volunteer Fire Department and Justin Noe with Laurel County Emergency Management.



