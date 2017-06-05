We have 956 guests online
Planned power outage will impact 106 Jackson Energy members in Clay County on Tuesday, June 6
Clay County, KY - Crews will be working on a planned outage in Clay County on Tuesday, June 6. The outage will impact 106 members.
It begins at 9:30 a.m. and lasts about two hours.
Crews will be moving an electric line.
Areas affected include KY HWY 2000, Asher Road, Carpenter Hollow, Martin's Creek, Lipps Branch, Schoolhouse Branch and surrounding areas.