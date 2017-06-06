Assault – Second-Degree charge / Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Shannon Jones along with Sgt. John Inman and Deputy Bryon Lawson arrested Bradley Fields 31 of East Bernstadt early Saturday morning June 3, 2017 at approximately 1:49 AM.

The arrest occurred all Pennington drive, approximately 5 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a male subject had allegedly started a fight with another male subject off Pennington drive.

When deputies arrived at the scene they learned that the suspect had fled the scene into the woods and could not be located.

A short time later, deputies were recalled to the scene again because the suspect had allegedly returned to the scene and fought with the victim again apparently cutting him with a knife causing injuries to the head, neck and back. The victim was transported to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of injuries.

The suspect had fled the scene again but was located by deputies a short time later and arrested.

Bradley Fields was charged with assault – second-degree and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

This subject also charged on a Laurel County Bench Warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of Public intoxication-controlled substances and contempt of court.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.




