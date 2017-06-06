KSP Vehicle Auction Scheduled For June 9





FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 6, 2017) -- The Kentucky State Police will put approximately 110 running and 50 non-running vehicles and other miscellaneous items up for public auction on Friday, June 9.

The vehicle brands include Dodge, Jaguar, Toyota, GMC, Chevy, Cadillac, Ford and Mazda. Other miscellaneous items include commercial kitchen equipment, trailers and a vehicle lift.

The auction will be held at the KSP Supply Branch at 94 Airport Road in Frankfort, Ky. and is open to the public. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. on June 9 with the auction beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until 4 p.m. There is no fee to register, but bidders need an ID and driver’s license to register.

Auction vehicles can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.flickr.com/photos/kentuckystatepolice/albums/72157684302871525

All auction items can be viewed beginning at 8:00 a.m. on the day of the auction or by visiting the KSP Supply Branch from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm on June 8, 2017. The other miscellaneous items can only be viewed the day of the auction.

There will be a seven percent buyer’s premium charged to all items sold. Full payment is required within one hour after last item is sold. Payment for items to be made by cash, cashiers, certified or travelers checks, money order or in-state personal checks with proper identification.

All out-of-state checks and in-state checks totaling more than $5,000 will require a fully-certified bank letter of credit that guarantees payment. The letter must be on bank letterhead or bids will not be accepted. There is a $100 fee on all returned checks and a 2.75 percent fee on all credit card transactions.

All announcements made on the day of sale supersede any previous announcements, oral or written. KSP reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

All items are sold on an as is and where is basis.