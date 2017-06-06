BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 652 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

KSP Vehicle Auction Scheduled For June 9

Tuesday, 06 June 2017 10:32 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Cars, trucks, SUVs, semi-trucks, trailers and
numerous kitchen and miscellaneous items to be sold

FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 6, 2017) -- The Kentucky State Police will put approximately 110 running and 50 non-running vehicles and other miscellaneous items up for public auction on Friday, June 9.

The vehicle brands include Dodge, Jaguar, Toyota, GMC, Chevy, Cadillac, Ford and Mazda. Other miscellaneous items include commercial kitchen equipment, trailers and a vehicle lift.

The auction will be held at the KSP Supply Branch at 94 Airport Road in Frankfort, Ky. and is open to the public. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. on June 9 with the auction beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until 4 p.m. There is no fee to register, but bidders need an ID and driver’s license to register.

Auction vehicles can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://www.flickr.com/photos/kentuckystatepolice/albums/72157684302871525

All auction items can be viewed beginning at 8:00 a.m. on the day of the auction or by visiting the KSP Supply Branch from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm on June 8, 2017. The other miscellaneous items can only be viewed the day of the auction.

There will be a seven percent buyer’s premium charged to all items sold. Full payment is required within one hour after last item is sold. Payment for items to be made by cash, cashiers, certified or travelers checks, money order or in-state personal checks with proper identification.

All out-of-state checks and in-state checks totaling more than $5,000 will require a fully-certified bank letter of credit that guarantees payment. The letter must be on bank letterhead or bids will not be accepted. There is a $100 fee on all returned checks and a 2.75 percent fee on all credit card transactions.

All announcements made on the day of sale supersede any previous announcements, oral or written. KSP reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

All items are sold on an as is and where is basis.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.