Double Homicide Investigation / Whitley County

Wednesday, 07 June 2017 08:06
London, Ky. (June 07, 2017) Kentucky State Police Detectives are on the scene of a double homicide investigation at a residence on Fred Nash Lane in the Corbin community of Whitley County.

The two bodies were discovered after KSP had received a call about a possible shooting at approximately 2:30 AM, on Wednesday, June 07, 2017.

No other details are available at this time.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.


