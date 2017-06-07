Capital Beltway Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Initiative Underway

LANHAM, MD (June 7, 2017) — Today, beginning at 7:00 a.m., the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) will conduct a combined law enforcement commercial vehicle enforcement and inspection initiative at FedEx Field, as part of the North American Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) annual International Road Check.

During the 72-hour CVSA initiative, law enforcement agencies from Canada, Mexico and the US will inspect commercial motor vehicles with an emphasis on cargo securement. During the CVED operation, commercial vehicles will be directed from the Capital Beltway into the FedEx inspection location that will cover all four parking lots for the all-day operation.

Last year at the CVED Road Check at FedEx Field, more than 400 vehicles were inspected. Twenty-five percent of the vehicles inspected were put out of service due to a variety of vehicle and driver safety violations.

The CVED initiative is one of the largest one-day inspection operations in North America. The Maryland State Police will be assisted by seven state, local and federal agencies during the operation.