UPDATE: Double Murder Investigation / Whitley County - Victims Identified & Arrest Made

Wednesday, 07 June 2017 18:49
London, Ky. (June 07, 2017) - Kentucky State Police Detectives are on the scene of a double Murder investigation on Fred Nash Lane in the Corbin community of Whitley County.

The two bodies were discovered after KSP had received a call about a possible shooting at approximately 2:30 AM, on Wednesday, June 07, 2017.

**UPDATE**

The two deceased have been identified as Denver Nicely, 47, of Corbin, KY and Joshua C. Wernicke, 28, of Keavy, KY. The bodies of the two men will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Upon further investigation, Paul E. Parsons, 47, of Corbin, KY was developed as a suspect and arrested. He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center and charged with Burglary 1st Degree and two counts of Murder.

KSP Detective James Royal is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Detectives, Post 11 Troopers, Corbin Police Department and Whitley County Coroner’s Office.

Photo courtesy of the Whitley County Detention Center.

