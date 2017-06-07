BIGBARN Radio Live

Woman dies June 1st. in Clay County from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound

Wednesday, 07 June 2017 23:18
Clay County, KY - Clay County Coroner Danny Finley reports that his office was dispatched, 11:22 P.M Thursday evening, on June 1, 2017 to the residence of Doug Woods in the Portersburg community.

Upon arrival Finley was advised by Clay County EMS that Diane Jones Smith, 43, of Laurel County was the Fiancé of Woods and had apparently died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound from a 22 caliber rifle.

Deputy Drew Jackson and KSP Trooper Logan Howell advised that the incident had occurred on the back porch of the residence and had been captured by security camera's at the residence.

Friends and family are devastated by the tragic and untimely death of Ms. Smith.

No foul play is suspected and officials continue their investigation.

No autopsy will be requested. Bowling Funeral Home in London is handling the arrangements.

