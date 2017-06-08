BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 667 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Single vehicle injury traffic crash Mon. evening in Laurel Co.

Thursday, 08 June 2017 00:12 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Josh Morgan investigated a single vehicle injury traffic crash which occurred on KY 638 approximately 1 mile east of London on Monday evening June 5, 2017 at approximately 6:17 PM.

The investigating deputy reports that apparently a driver having a medical event lost control of her vehicle- a 2006 maroon colored Pontiac G6, traveling eastbound on KY 638, ran off the roadway on the right shoulder traveled over an embankment into a ditch trapping the driver in the vehicle.

Laurel County Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and extricated the driver.

The driver was identified as: Willie Collins age 57 of London – transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of injuries.

Assisting at the scene for Laurel Sheriff's office was: Deputy Travis Napier and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.

Photo of crash site attached.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.