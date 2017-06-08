Single vehicle injury traffic crash Mon. evening in Laurel Co.

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Josh Morgan investigated a single vehicle injury traffic crash which occurred on KY 638 approximately 1 mile east of London on Monday evening June 5, 2017 at approximately 6:17 PM.

The investigating deputy reports that apparently a driver having a medical event lost control of her vehicle- a 2006 maroon colored Pontiac G6, traveling eastbound on KY 638, ran off the roadway on the right shoulder traveled over an embankment into a ditch trapping the driver in the vehicle.

Laurel County Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and extricated the driver.

The driver was identified as: Willie Collins age 57 of London – transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of injuries.

Assisting at the scene for Laurel Sheriff's office was: Deputy Travis Napier and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.

Photo of crash site attached.