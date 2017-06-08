Clay County, KY - Portions of KY 80 in Clay County will be closed beginning Wednesday, June 7 Portions of KY 80 at milepoints 6.1 and 6.4 in Clay County will be closed beginning Wednesday, June 7 and both are expected to conclude on Thursday, June 8.

The road closures will be in effect from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and is necessary to allow District 11 crews to perform cross drain operations.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect long delays and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov/ or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties atwww.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.