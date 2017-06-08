Fatal motorcycle crash Saturday June 3rd in Clay County







Manchester, KY - Clay County Coroner Danny Finley reports that he was dispatched to the E.R. at Memorial Hospital at 7:55 P.M. Saturday evening June 3 , 2017.

Prior to his arrival Finley was advised by MPD Officer Jeff Senters that Stephen Gray, 49, of Woolum, KY, Knox County, had lost control of his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle on the Manchester exit ramp after exiting the Hal Rogers Parkway, east bound, striking the guardrail. Gray then made contact with a reflector sign post .

He was transported to the emergency room at Memorial Hospital where he later died from blunt force injuries to the head and abdomen.

Cobb Hampton Funeral Home Barbourville, KY was in charge of all arrangements.

Funeral services for Mr. Stephen Gray were conducted in the Cobb Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 2:00 P.M.