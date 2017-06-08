BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 845 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Fatal motorcycle crash Saturday June 3rd in Clay County

Thursday, 08 June 2017 22:00 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share



Manchester, KY - Clay County Coroner Danny Finley  reports that he was dispatched to the E.R. at Memorial Hospital at 7:55 P.M. Saturday evening June 3 , 2017.

Prior to his arrival Finley was advised by MPD Officer Jeff Senters that Stephen Gray, 49, of Woolum, KY, Knox County, had lost control of his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle on the Manchester exit ramp after exiting the Hal Rogers Parkway, east bound, striking the guardrail. Gray then made contact with a reflector sign post .

He was transported to the emergency room at Memorial Hospital where he later died from blunt force injuries to the head and abdomen.

Cobb Hampton Funeral Home Barbourville, KY was in charge of all arrangements.

Funeral services for Mr. Stephen Gray were conducted in the Cobb Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 2:00 P.M.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

TAXTIME DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.