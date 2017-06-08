Death Investigation / Rockcastle County





Mount Vernon, KY (June 08, 2017) – Kentucky State Police Detectives are conducting a death investigation on North Wilderness Road in Rockcastle County, after receiving a call from the Mount Vernon Police Department about two deceased subjects inside a residence at approximately 6:41 AM, on Thursday, June 08, 2017.

Troopers arrived on scene and discovered two adults deceased inside the residence.

No other details are available at this time.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.