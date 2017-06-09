Domestic Violence arrest Tuesday night in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. Robbie Grimes along with Deputy Josh Morgan arrested John Phillip Duff age 51 of Lily on Tuesday night June 6, 2017 at approximately 9:40 PM.

The arrest occurred off Riverside Loop, approximately 8 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a domestic assault with injury on Robinson Creek Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene and contacted the female victim, deputies learned that there had been an argument and that John Duff had allegedly pushed her down, got on top of her, and punched her in the eye.

The female victim was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to Baptist Healthcare hospital Corbin for treatment of injuries.

John Phillip Duff was charged with assault – fourth degree – domestic violence and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.



