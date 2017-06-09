BIGBARN Radio Live

K-9 JACK ALERTS LONDON POLICE TO METHAMPHEMINE

Friday, 09 June 2017 10:42 | PDF | Print | E-mail
LONDON KY—On Wednesday, June 7th at 12:24 a.m. London Police ­located a vehicle in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store on South Laurel Road with a passenger slumped over inside.

Through investigation, Kenneth Douglas Neat, 50, of Russell Springs, Ky. was arrested.

Sgt. Randy Medlock and Ofc. Troy Truett noticed the vehicle parked in the side parking lot of the store where Neat was slumped down in the driver’s seat. When police made contact with Neat he appeared extremely fidgety and overly hyper. He was manifestly under the influence of a controlled substance.

Ofc. Jacob Bormann and K-9 Jack conducted at search of the exterior of the vehicle and Jack alerted to the odor of a controlled substance on the driver’s side door. Upon searching the interior of the vehicle, Ofc. Bormann located a baggy containing a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine in a sunglasses case.

Also located in the vehicle was another baggy containing a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine along with a glass pipe which had residue.

Ofc. Bormann arrested Neat and he was charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance excluding alcohol, first-degree possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine of the first offense, and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

