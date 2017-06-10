Boil Water Advisory in effect for customers of North Manchester Water Association

Clay County, KY - A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for the customers of North Manchester Water Association on North Hwy 421 from Colson’s Market to Martin Bowling and Bowling Branch, effective Saturday, June 10th until further notice, due to a line break.

The potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply; therefore, this boil water advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure.

Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking by bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.

This advisory will remain in effect until the situation has been corrected and test results have shown the water to be of acceptable quality.

Consumers should flush their own plumbing when service is restored.